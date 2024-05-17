HC Wainwright Weighs in on Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($3.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($10.96) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $250,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 221,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

