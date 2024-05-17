CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. Analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

