Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTLE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Price Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.23.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.