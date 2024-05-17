Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Lowered by Analyst

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Savara in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Savara has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 332,706 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Savara by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Savara by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,407 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

