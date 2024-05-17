CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$14.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.61. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.17 and a 52 week high of C$17.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

