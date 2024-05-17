Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Increased by Analyst

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 71.3% in the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,630 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,439.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $126,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 4,900 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $103,439.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $126,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $441,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 732,573 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,775 shares of company stock worth $1,179,621. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.