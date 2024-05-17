HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gritstone bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

GRTS opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth $89,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

