SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SM stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SM Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

