Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.