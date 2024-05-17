Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Lowered by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

