Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.40.

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.82. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$8.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -234.62%.

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

