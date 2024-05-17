Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAYN. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

HAYN stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

