Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Reed’s stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

