Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.49.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$16.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.25.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.8013972 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

