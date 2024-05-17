Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLC. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.88.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

TSE:PLC opened at C$17.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.0968992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.29%.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

