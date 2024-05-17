Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.1 %

Stratasys stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

