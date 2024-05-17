StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
NASDAQ NEON opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.79. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.97.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
