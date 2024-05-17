Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.
In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 65,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £479,818.08 ($602,635.12). Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
