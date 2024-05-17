Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Increases Dividend

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 827.40 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,688.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 750.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 814.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,188.50 ($14.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

In related news, insider Anil Wadhwani acquired 65,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £479,818.08 ($602,635.12). Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

