Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFP

Interfor Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Interfor

Shares of IFP opened at C$18.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$950.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.52. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.