Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WH opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.