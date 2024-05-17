National Bankshares Boosts IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$6.00 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.87.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.2876041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

