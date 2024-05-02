Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lessened by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,981 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VEU stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

