Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 368,778 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6,599.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.98. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

