Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,841.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 285,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 705.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. 24,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.