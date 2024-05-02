Triumph Capital Management Sells 5,199 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PFFD opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.