Triumph Capital Management Sells 5,199 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDFree Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PFFD opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.