Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.61. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,078.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,019.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

