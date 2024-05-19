Global-E Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Global-E Online to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Global-E Online has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global-E Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global-E Online Price Performance
GLBE stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
