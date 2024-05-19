Global-E Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Global-E Online to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Global-E Online has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global-E Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLBE stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

