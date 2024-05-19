Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Zoom Video Communications has set its Q1 guidance at $1.18-1.20 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.85-4.88 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications
In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
