Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Victoria Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.