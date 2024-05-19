Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issued By Northland Capmk

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundThinking in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SoundThinking stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 15.9% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

