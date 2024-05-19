Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Purchases £3,751.44 in Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Habib Annous acquired 12,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £3,751.44 ($4,711.68).

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hammerson Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.78 ($0.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.95.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.72. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Recommended Stories

