Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXT. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$351.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 85.37%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

