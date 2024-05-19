Elevai Labs, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ELAB)

Elevai Labs’ (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 20th. Elevai Labs had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Elevai Labs’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Elevai Labs Price Performance
Elevai Labs stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67. Elevai Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative net margin of 211.25% and a negative return on equity of 225.32%.
About Elevai Labs
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.
