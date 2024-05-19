Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock Price Up 24.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) rose 24.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.29). Approximately 70,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 16,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.04).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.52.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

