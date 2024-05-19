Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Increases By 5.8%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of BROS opened at $36.70 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.90, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,988,682 shares of company stock valued at $564,373,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $13,610,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

