LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 8,800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,106,000 after buying an additional 148,674 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,126,000 after buying an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,466. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

