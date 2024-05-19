Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,354 ($17.01) per share, for a total transaction of £148.94 ($187.06).

On Monday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn acquired 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.17 ($186.10).

On Friday, March 8th, Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.76), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,228,630.75).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 1,361.50 ($17.10) on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 883.40 ($11.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,406.50 ($17.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The stock has a market cap of £41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,269.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Citigroup began coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.58) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.20) to GBX 1,440 ($18.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,400 ($17.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.32) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.70) to GBX 1,450 ($18.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335 ($16.77).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

