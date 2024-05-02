Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AON were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 828,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,187,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in AON by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.28 and a 200 day moving average of $313.15. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

