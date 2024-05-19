AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $52,417.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,428.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,061,710 shares of company stock worth $39,656,533 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 9.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after acquiring an additional 372,291 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AvidXchange by 212.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after purchasing an additional 907,305 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.1 %

AVDX opened at $11.29 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.07.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

