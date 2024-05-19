Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Raised to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$234.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$228.56 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$276.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$278.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

