HC Wainwright Comments on Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

