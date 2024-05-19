Brokers Set Expectations for Watsco, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

NYSE:WSO opened at $477.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. Watsco has a one year low of $315.17 and a one year high of $488.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

