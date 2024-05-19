Niu Technologies (NIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Niu Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

