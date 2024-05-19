Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Insider Jenny Winter Sells 95,220 Shares

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) insider Jenny Winter sold 95,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £214,245 ($269,084.40).

Animalcare Group Stock Performance

LON:ANCR opened at GBX 229 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £137.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11,450.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.57. Animalcare Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Animalcare Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Animalcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. The company also offers microchipping and other associated services. It operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, other European countries, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Featured Stories

