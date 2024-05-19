Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Acelyrin, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acelyrin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acelyrin’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of Acelyrin stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acelyrin by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acelyrin

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

