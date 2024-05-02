TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of TransUnion worth $199,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,472,000 after acquiring an additional 942,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,634 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,172,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,994,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,102,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRU opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

