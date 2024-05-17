Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRI

Centuri Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Centuri

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $25.94 on Monday. Centuri has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 in the last three months.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.