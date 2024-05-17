GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$53.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

GDI opened at C$35.56 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$35.01 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

