B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTG opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in B2Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 425,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -533.16%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

