Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $330.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.72 and its 200 day moving average is $270.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton has a 1 year low of $167.19 and a 1 year high of $338.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 181.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 25,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

