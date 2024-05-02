Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $158.16 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.79% of Integer worth $158,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Integer by 66.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Integer by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Integer by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

ITGR stock opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

